All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Sony faces class action lawsuit for gender pay discrimination

An ex female employee has filed a class action lawsuit against Sony's PlayStation division alleging gender pay gap descrimination.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Nov 27 2021 5:31 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony Interactive Entertainment is being sued for alleged gender pay discrimination.

Ex-Sony employee Emma Lee Majo has filed a class action lawsuit against the company that alleges widespread and global gender pay gaps. Majo, who served 6 years as an IT Security Risk Analyst at Sony, says that the billion-dollar firm favors males with promotions an higher pay for the same jobs that women held.

"Sony tolerates and cultivates a work environment that discriminates against female employees, including female employees and those who identify as female. Female employees are subjected to continuoing unlawful disparate treatment in pay and work opportunities,"the lawsuit claims.

These issues are endemic within Sony Interactive Entertainment's core leadership and aren't isolated to any one region, the suit alleges. "Sony's discriminatory employment practices, policies, and procedures are centrally established and implemented at the highest levels of Sony."

The suit also says that the issues are "not unique or limited to any location" and they "apply uniformly and systematically to employees throughout Sony"'

Majo and her counsel are seeking a laundry list of damages and compensatory orders alongside court-ordered policy reform at Sony. The lawsuit is calling for a jury trial.

The prayer for relief includes:

  • Statutory and civil penalties
  • Attorney's fees
  • Compensatory damages
  • General damages
  • Special damages
  • Punitive damages
  • All wages due
  • Liquidated damages
  • Prejudgment interest on unpaid wages
  • Declatory relief
  • Preliminary and permanent injunctive relief demanding Sony not violate California Labor laws for paying female employees less than males
  • Order forcing Sony to make new work programs aimed at promoting gender pay equality
  • Order requiring Sony to equalize pay between men and women
  • Award of back pay, front pay, lost benefits, and other damages for lost compensation
  • Nominal damages
Sony faces class action lawsuit for gender pay discrimination 788 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite Standard Edition - Xbox Series X & Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/27/2021 at 4:58 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:documentcloud.org

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.