Hubble photographs deep space 'Running Man', shock waves detected

NASA and the ESA's Hubble Space Telescope have snapped an image of shock waves of colliding gasses happening in the Running Man.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Nov 25 2021 1:02 AM CST
NASA and the European Space Agency's (ESA) Hubble Space Telescope has photographed "The Running Man" and shock waves of colliding gases.

NASA has taken to its blog to explain how the Hubble Space Telescope witnesses a shock wave of colliding gases in a nebula. Hubble snapped the above image of the Running Man Nebula, that's located 1,500 light-years from Earth in the constellation Orion. This image is of a Herbig-Haro object known as HH 45, and according to NASA, "Herbig-Haro objects are a rarely seen type of nebula that occurs when hot gas ejected by a newborn star collides with the gas and dust around it at hundreds of miles per second, creating bright shock waves".

NASA continues to explain that the blue color seen throughout the image represents ionized oxygen (O II), and purple indicates ionized magnesium (Mg II). The nebula seen in the image is called NGC 1977 and is one of three that comprise The Running Man. NGC 1977 is a reflection nebula, which means it doesn't emit its own light and only reflects light from neighboring stars, much like a "streetlight illuminating fog", according to NASA. If you are interested in learning more about The Running Man, check out this link here.

Hubble photographs deep space 'Running Man', shock waves detected 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES
Hubble photographs deep space 'Running Man', shock waves detected 02 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:nasa.gov

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

