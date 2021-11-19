All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA's rover captures video of a helicopter flying on Mars surface

PlayStation boss calls Activision out amid disastrous PR nightmare

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan is criticizing how Activision is addressing its harassment claims and is 'disheartened' by its response.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Nov 19 2021 11:34 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has put Activision in the hot seat and is directly asking Activision how they plan to change.

PlayStation boss calls Activision out amid disastrous PR nightmare 34 | TweakTown.com

Billion-dollar games titan Activision-Blizzard is getting raked over the coals right now due to ongoing discrimination, harassment, and sexual abuse controversies. The company is under multiple investigations including securities fraud and a damning lawsuit from the Department of Fair Employment and Housing that alleges instances of rape, abuse, coercion, and heavy drinking within the publisher. A new report from the Wall Street Journal uncovers that CEO Bobby Kotick knew about multiple rape allegations and hid them from the board of directors.

The media (including TweakTown) have been covering this story for months, but now Activision's partners are starting to comment. Sony's Jim Ryan has sent internal emails (via Bloomberg) saying that he is "disheartened and frankly stunned" to hear about the publisher's conduct.

Ryan, who oversees the PlayStation brand that has generated billions of dollars every year from annualized Call of Duty games, said he is asking Activision to outline their next steps to deal with these destructive issues:

"We outreached to Activision immediately after the article was published to express our deep concern and to ask how they plan to address the claims made in the article. We do not believe their statements of response properly address the situation,: Ryan said, as reported by Bloomberg.

Activision meanwhile stands by CEO Bobby Kotick and he is unlikely to ever get fired from the company.

Activision is currently facing four high-profile complaints that may have precedential effects on the games industry:

  1. California Department of Fair Employment and Housing investigation alleging sexual misconduct and discrimination
  2. Charges of violating National Labor Relations Act with unfair labor practices (ULP) and alleged union busting
  3. Class-action lawsuit alleging securities fraud with over a dozen law firms trying to bring the case to trial
  4. SEC investigation regarding internal communications, workplace discrimination, and potential securities fraud
Buy at Amazon

Returnal - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.99
$69.99$69.99$49.93
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/19/2021 at 12:50 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.