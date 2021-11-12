All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The PS5's most-played game wasn't made by Sony

PlayStation 5 owners have played 4.6 billion hours of games...but Sony's first-party games are barely on the top 10 list.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Nov 12 2021 3:14 PM CST
The PlayStation 5 is officially one year old...but most next-gen console owners aren't playing Sony's first-party games.

Today Sony celebrated the PS5's first anniversary with a look back over the last 12 months. The PlayStation Blog post was mostly a fluff piece touting various milestones like the release of games, announcements of products that won't be here for a while, and Jim Ryan saying that "we're just getting started" while somehow also saying the next-gen PSVR headset has been revealed (it hasn't).

The most interesting part of the article was a top 10 of the most-played PS5 games. It turns out Fortnite is leagues more popular than any first-party Sony game, which makes sense considering its free-to-play...but more premium games like Cold War, FIFA, NBA 2K, and even Assassin's Creed Valhalla beat out Sony's first-party games like Miles Morales and Demon's Souls.

Read Also: PlayStation 5 Review: The golden era of console gaming

Remember that Sony has shipped 13.4 million PS5s as of September 30, and other games-makers like Ubisoft, Take-Two, and Activision-Blizzard have all highlighted strong sales of its new games.

Epic Games will be happy about these numbers considering Fortnite's earnings have dipped over the last few years.

Check the top 10 below:

  1. Fortnite
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  3. FIFA 21
  4. NBA 2K21
  5. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  6. Destiny 2
  7. MLB The Show 21
  8. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  9. Demon's Souls
  10. NBA 2K22
NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

