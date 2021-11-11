Microsoft makes it easier to mod Game Pass and Windows Store PC games

Microsoft now gives gamers access to local files and custom install folders to make it much easier to mod Game Pass PC games.

Microsoft is testing a new Xbox app update that allows custom folder installs and access to local files--two things that will make it easier to mod games.

With its custom folder installs and intuitive UI, Steam is traditionally the best storefront to buy games from if you want to mod them. Microsoft wants to even the odds a bit with a new Xbox PC app update.

Gamers will soon be able to choose where specific Windows Store and Game Pass games are installed on their drives, and even navigate and open local files of any game installed through Game pass on PC. The idea is giving users more access to the data that's required to mod and change up gameplay features--including heavily-modded games like Fallout 4 or Skyrim Special Edition.

"We want you to be able to choose where your games install. Soon Xbox Insiders can start testing out choosing what drive your game installs to, select where your default folder goes within that drive," Partner director of experiences Jason Beaumont said in an update video.

Soon for many games on Xbox Game Pass you'll have access to your local files. You'll be able to edit your game files."

This is great timing considering Halo Infinite will release next month...