All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

SEGA is considering investment into NFTs, other emerging technology

SEGA could invest in NFTs, blockchain, and other emerging tech as part of its ambitious new 100 billion yen spending plan.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Nov 11 2021 11:10 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

SEGA could be the next major publisher to get into the NFT craze and join Ubisoft, EA, and Square Enix.

SEGA is considering investment into NFTs, other emerging technology 887 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In the next five years, SEGA is prepared to spend a whopping 100 billion yen (roughly $880 million) on games development, acquisitions, and possibly new emerging tech like NFTs and blockchain.

The news was outlined in a recent Q&A session with investors: "In addition, we are considering M&A and investment in new fields such as NFT."

The company is principally ramping up its strategy for a new kind of video game dubbed Super Games, which are huge online-driven moneymakers similar to Phantasy Star Online 2. SEGA wants to have multiple Super Games on the market by the year 2030.

SEGA is considering investment into NFTs, other emerging technology 322 | TweakTown.com

Read Also: NFTs, crypto and blockchain will radically change games monetization

Interestingly enough, SEGA predicts that only 10-15 billion yen will be used on games development, which includes recruiting new workers and investing in new game engines and environments.

SEGA has entered in a strategic partnership with Microsoft to use its Azure cloud servers to power its new Super Games initiative. Check below for more info on SEGA's long-term plans:

Buy at Amazon

Yakuza: Like a Dragon - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $74.50
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/11/2021 at 2:26 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:segasammy.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.