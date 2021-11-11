SEGA is considering investment into NFTs, other emerging technology

SEGA could invest in NFTs, blockchain, and other emerging tech as part of its ambitious new 100 billion yen spending plan.

SEGA could be the next major publisher to get into the NFT craze and join Ubisoft, EA, and Square Enix.

In the next five years, SEGA is prepared to spend a whopping 100 billion yen (roughly $880 million) on games development, acquisitions, and possibly new emerging tech like NFTs and blockchain.

The news was outlined in a recent Q&A session with investors: "In addition, we are considering M&A and investment in new fields such as NFT."

The company is principally ramping up its strategy for a new kind of video game dubbed Super Games, which are huge online-driven moneymakers similar to Phantasy Star Online 2. SEGA wants to have multiple Super Games on the market by the year 2030.

Interestingly enough, SEGA predicts that only 10-15 billion yen will be used on games development, which includes recruiting new workers and investing in new game engines and environments.

SEGA has entered in a strategic partnership with Microsoft to use its Azure cloud servers to power its new Super Games initiative. Check below for more info on SEGA's long-term plans: