EVGA unveils Precision X1 OC software: new VF Curve Editor, and more

EVGA's new Precision X1 OC software is here, and it packs a new VF Curve Editor and frame rate synchronization which syncs your frame rate limit with the NVIDIA Control Panel.

Not only do we have the synchronization of the built-in frame rate limit between Precision and NVIDIA Control Panel, but you can tweak that sucker all the way to 1000FPS -- while there's also some fixed issues with the LED temperature mode fails and resets to rainbow mode and VF curve value is cleared when Apply is used on another page both fixed.

1000FPS + EVGA doesn't feel right, not after the EVGA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs that were being killed from super-high FPS inside of Amazon's new game New World.

Adds support for a VF Curve Editor

Sync framerate limit with NVIDIA Control Panel and sets max value to 1000FPS

Fixes issue where LED temperature mode fails and resets to rainbow mode

Fixes issue where the VF curve value is cleared when Apply is used on another page

You can download the EVGA Precision X1 1.2.7.0 software here.