EVGA unveils Precision X1 OC software: new VF Curve Editor, and more

EVGA's latest Precision X1 with VF Curve Editor software: built-in frame limit that syncs with the one in NVIDIA Control Panel.

Published Tue, Nov 9 2021 10:28 PM CST
EVGA's new Precision X1 OC software is here, and it packs a new VF Curve Editor and frame rate synchronization which syncs your frame rate limit with the NVIDIA Control Panel.

Not only do we have the synchronization of the built-in frame rate limit between Precision and NVIDIA Control Panel, but you can tweak that sucker all the way to 1000FPS -- while there's also some fixed issues with the LED temperature mode fails and resets to rainbow mode and VF curve value is cleared when Apply is used on another page both fixed.

1000FPS + EVGA doesn't feel right, not after the EVGA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs that were being killed from super-high FPS inside of Amazon's new game New World.

  • Adds support for a VF Curve Editor
  • Sync framerate limit with NVIDIA Control Panel and sets max value to 1000FPS
  • Fixes issue where LED temperature mode fails and resets to rainbow mode
  • Fixes issue where the VF curve value is cleared when Apply is used on another page

You can download the EVGA Precision X1 1.2.7.0 software here.

NEWS SOURCES:evga.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

