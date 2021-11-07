DRM breaks these 52 games on Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs

Intel publishes a list of 52 PC games that have issues when running on its new 12 Gen Alder Lake CPUs without workarounds.

Intel has confirmed a list of 52 games that won't natively work on machines with 12th-Gen Alder Lake CPUs on Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Intel has recently published an expansive list of more than 50 games that can't run natively on PCs with its new Alder Lake CPUs. with Windows 10 or Windows 11 installed. The issue is that third-party DRM like Denuvo improperly recognize Intel's new efficient hybrid cores as another system, therefore not letting the games boot up.

The list of games is made up of 52 games affected on both Windows 10 and Windows 11, including games like Assassin's Creed Origins and Odyssey, Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Wildlands, Mortal Kombat 11, For Honor, Jedi Fallen Order, and many others. Check below for a full list.

Read Also: Intel Core i9-12900K "Alder Lake" CPU Review

Intel says the Scroll Lock workaround will enable these games on Windows 10 and Windows 11 machines:

Workaround steps for end-users to enable Legacy Game Compatibility Mode with affected games that have not received a software fix:

Power-up system and enter system BIOS setup. Enable switch Legacy Game Compatibility Mode to ON (one-time only) in BIOS. Save BIOS setup changes and exit. Boot to OS. Toggle Keyboard Scroll Lock key ON. Launch affected game title. Toggle Keyboard Scroll Lock key OFF after ending game title.

List of games affected by the DRM issue:

Windows 10

Anthem*

Bravely Default 2*

Fishing Sim World*

Football Manager 2019*

Football Manager Touch 2019*

Football Manager 2020*

Football Manager Touch 2020*

Legend of Mana*

Mortal Kombat 11*

Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 and 2*

Warhammer I*

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla*

Far Cry Primal*

Fernbus Simulator*

For Honor*

Lost in Random*

Madden 22*

Maneater*

Need for Speed - Hot Pursuit Remastered*

Sea of Solitude*

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order*

Tourist Bus Simulator*

Maneater*

Windows 11