TRENDING NOW: NASA confirms massive solar flare will hit Earth, arrival time found

RIDE 4 'the most photorealistic game' on PS5: mind blowing in 8K 60FPS

RIDE 4 with the Beyond All Limits RTGI Reshade model at 8K 60FPS with photorealistic graphics, you can smell the asphalt.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Oct 31 2021 7:15 PM CDT
RIDE 4 dropped on the PC last year in October 2020, with the folks at Digital Dreams used Reshade Ray Tracing on top and the results are absolutely beautiful.

A video popped onto the internet last month that claimed to be the most realistic game on the PlayStation 5, but we now know what that was: RIDE 4, running on the PC, and was released a year ago. Digital Dreams has now got something even better: RIDE 4 running on the PC in the super-glorious 8K resolution at 60FPS with Reshade Ray Tracing, and man... does it look good.

RIDE 4 was running on an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X processor and ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, and at 8K 60FPS it truly does look amazing. It's not perfect: shadows on the bike and more are missing, but overall it does look fantastic.

What is funny is how the hype runs so hard, in that this isn't for the PS5 -- it's for the PC. It's not a new game, it's over a year old now. It's not proper built-in ray tracing. It looks great, but it's not some mind-blowing next-gen graphics that everyone is like "ZOMG THAT IS PS6 GRAFIX".

NEWS SOURCE:dsogaming.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

