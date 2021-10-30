Diablo 2 Resurrected is getting a PTR and rate limited games

Diablo 2 Resurrected servers are still a mess and Blizzard is coming up with fixes...but players won't like them.

Blizzard today outlined more details on its server fixes for Diablo 2 Resurrected, confirming the game will get its own PTR (Public Test Realm) to help beta test upcoming updates and patches. Starting next week, Blizzard is making a massive change to how D2's online servers work.

"Next week, our internal teams will begin testing a significant change by having saves occur more often on the regional end, rather than global, in hopes of alleviating some database stress. Once our internal load testing is complete, we will put up a PTR server with this fix to get some real-world testing before rolling out to the live game."

The devs also say D2R players will get rate limited even more than they already are. This means that D2R players may be able to make less games per hour and should effect the timeouts that happen when players make games too quickly. In other words, Blizzard is slowing things down to give more people the opportunity to jump in.

"We will also be implementing a way to rate limit games with varying times to ensure we can get higher amounts of players in during peak playing periods."

That...doesn't sound too great to me. Oh, and the queues aren't going anywhere. Hopefully this situation can be ironed out soon but I have to wonder how many gamers will move on and focus on the upcoming heavy-hitting holiday games like Battlefield 2042, Call of Duty Vanguard, the GTA Trilogy remasters, and Halo Infinite in December.

