Newegg sells Intel Alder Lake CPUs early, asks gamers to stay quiet

Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs aren't available to the public for another few days yet, but Newegg has shipped batches of the Alder Lake CPUs to some customers, some of which have been contacted to ask for them to not break the embargo from Intel.

Newegg might have shipped some of Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs but they will be useless, because they'll need a new Z690-based motherboard which aren't available yet. So while Newegg has shipped some Alder Lake CPUs, they didn't send Z690 motherboards or DDR5 RAM.

Some of those new Intel Alder Lake CPU owners posted on Reddit, with "Hyphnx" saying: "Getting my 12900K tomorrow, what can't I post? Just got a phone call from Newegg and the lady said I can't post anything until 11/4?" while "NoveltyNetwork" said: "Just got the same call, and mine just came in about an hour ago. The packaging on the 12900k looks awesome! The 12700k looks a bit mediocre". "discovet11" said: "Just got a voicemail from a lady as well. Told me not to post anything until 11/4 "to avoid any issues".

