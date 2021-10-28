All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Newegg sells Intel Alder Lake CPUs early, asks gamers to stay quiet

Newegg shipped batches of Intel's new 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPUs before embargo, Newegg asks customers for their silence.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Oct 28 2021 8:57 PM CDT
Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs aren't available to the public for another few days yet, but Newegg has shipped batches of the Alder Lake CPUs to some customers, some of which have been contacted to ask for them to not break the embargo from Intel.

Newegg sells Intel Alder Lake CPUs early, asks gamers to stay quiet 03 | TweakTown.com
Newegg might have shipped some of Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs but they will be useless, because they'll need a new Z690-based motherboard which aren't available yet. So while Newegg has shipped some Alder Lake CPUs, they didn't send Z690 motherboards or DDR5 RAM.

Some of those new Intel Alder Lake CPU owners posted on Reddit, with "Hyphnx" saying: "Getting my 12900K tomorrow, what can't I post? Just got a phone call from Newegg and the lady said I can't post anything until 11/4?" while "NoveltyNetwork" said: "Just got the same call, and mine just came in about an hour ago. The packaging on the 12900k looks awesome! The 12700k looks a bit mediocre". "discovet11" said: "Just got a voicemail from a lady as well. Told me not to post anything until 11/4 "to avoid any issues".

Newegg sells Intel Alder Lake CPUs early, asks gamers to stay quiet 04 | TweakTown.com

Intel 12th Gen Core CPUs

  • Intel Core i9-12900K: 16C/24T @ up to 5.2GHz -- $589
  • Intel Core i7-12900KF: 16C/24T @ up to 5.2GHz -- $564 (no iGPU)
  • Intel Core i7-12700K: 12C/20T @ up to 5.0GHz -- $409
  • Intel Core i7-12700KF: 12C/20T @ up to 5.0GHz -- $384 (no iGPU)
  • Intel Core i5-12600K: 10C/16T @ up to 4.9GHz -- $289
  • Intel Core i5-12600K: 10C/16T @ up to 4.9GHz -- 264 (no iGPU)
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

