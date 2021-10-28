All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS Z690 motherboards announced, here's everything you need to know

ASUS unleashes 19 new Z690-based motherboards ready for Intel's new Alder Lake CPUs -- DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 tech all over the place.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Oct 28 2021 6:11 PM CDT
ASUS has unveiled 19 new Z690-based motherboards now that Intel's new 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs are here, along with the next-gen Z690 chipset that has DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 support.

First off, we have the flagship ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme Glacial motherboard which features a pre-installed EK Ultrablock water block for liquid cooling your new Core i9-12900K -- come on, you're not going to put anything else into it. No Core i5-12600K is going to go into a super-high-end motherboard like the ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme Glacial.

ASUS Z690 motherboards announced, here's everything you need to know 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 19 IMAGES

ASUS includes 24+1 power stages (105A) on its ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme Glacial and ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme motherboards. Both boards of course have the Z690 chipset which unlocks DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 technologies, with 10GbE networking, dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, and an E-ATX form factor -- beast motherboards. The difference between the Extreme Glacial and Extreme boards is the Glacial has the integrated EK Ultrablock, the non-Glacial model does not.

ASUS Z690 motherboards announced, here's everything you need to know 02 | TweakTown.com
ASUS Z690 motherboards announced, here's everything you need to know 12 | TweakTown.comASUS Z690 motherboards announced, here's everything you need to know 13 | TweakTown.com

Under the flagship ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme boards, ASUS has the ROG Maximus Z690 Formula with the same pre-installed EK Ultrablock, but knocked down 20+1 power stages (105A). There's DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 here as well of course, with 10GbE networking and dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C and in ATX form factor.

ASUS Z690 motherboards announced, here's everything you need to know 22 | TweakTown.comASUS Z690 motherboards announced, here's everything you need to know 07 | TweakTown.com

Next up is the ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Apex, another board with DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 support, dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, and 24+0 power stages (105A) and ATX form factor. Under that is the ROG Maximus Z690 HERO with the same DDR5 + PCIe 5.0, 2.5GbE networking this time around, and dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports but 20+1 power stages (90A) and the same ATX form factor.

List of ASUS Z690 motherboards

  • ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME GLACIAL
  • ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME
  • ROG MAXIMUS Z690 FORMULA
  • ROG MAXIMUS Z690 APEX
  • ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO
  • ROG STRIX Z690-E GAMING WIFI
  • ROG STRIX Z690-F GAMING WIFI
  • ROG STRIX Z690-G GAMING WIFI
  • ROG STRIX Z690-A GAMING WIFI D4
  • ROG STRIX Z690-I GAMING WIFI
  • TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS WIFI D4
  • TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS D4
  • PROART Z690-CREATOR WIFI
  • PRIME Z690-A
  • PRIME Z690M-PLUS D4
  • PRIME Z690-P WIFI
  • PRIME Z690-P
  • PRIME Z690-P D4
  • PRIME Z690-P WIFI D4

ASUS has under its ROG Maximus Z590 motherboards we have the ROG Strix Z690 family of boards, which still retain DDR5 DIMMs as well as PCIe 5.0 x16 for next-gen graphics cards of the future, and PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot for next-gen SSDs of the future.

The flagship ASUS ROG Strix Z690-E Gaming Wi-Fi motherboard has it all: 4 x DDR5 DIMMs, PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for next-gen GPUs and a PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot for next-gen SSDs. ASUS includes 2.5GbE and Wi-Fi 6E networking, as well as Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports.

Under that, we have the ROG Strix Z690-F Gaming Wi-Fi and ROG Strix Z690-A Gaming Wi-Fi D4. Starting with the Z690-F Gaming Wi-Fi which keeps its DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 x16 slot -- but drops the PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot from the board, you're limited to PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSDs on the ASUS ROG Strix Z690-F Gaming Wi-Fi. The ROG Strix Z690-A Gaming Wi-Fi D4 drops down again, with the same loss of PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot support, but also DDR5 DIMMs -- this board is DDR4 only -- but you've still got PCIe 5.0 support (DDR4 RAM + PCIe 5.0 support).

ASUS Z690 motherboards announced, here's everything you need to know 14 | TweakTown.com

Shrinking in size, the new ASUS ROG Strix Z690-G Gaming Wi-Fi arrives in Micro-ATX form factor and still packs a powerhouse Z690 punch. The ASUS ROG Strix Z690-G Gaming Wi-Fi rocks out with DDR5 RAM and PCIe 5.0 x16 slot + PCIe 4.0 x16 slot.

ASUS Z690 motherboards announced, here's everything you need to know 15 | TweakTown.com

ASUS also has the ROG Strix Z690-I Gaming Wi-Fi D4 which arrives with 2 x DDR5 DIMMs, and a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for a graphics card. Imagine all of that power: an Intel Core i9-12900K + DDR5 RAM + next-gen PCIe 5.0 GPU all in a Mini-ITX form factor.

ASUS Z690 motherboards announced, here's everything you need to know 16 | TweakTown.comASUS Z690 motherboards announced, here's everything you need to know 17 | TweakTown.com
ASUS Z690 motherboards announced, here's everything you need to know 18 | TweakTown.comASUS Z690 motherboards announced, here's everything you need to know 20 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:asus.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

