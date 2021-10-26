ASUS Z690 ROG boards feature PCIe slot quick release feature
ASUS will make it easier than ever before to remove and swap out your graphics card with its new ROG Maximus, Strix Z690 boards.
ASUS will be debuting a new tweak to its ROG Maximus and ROG Strix motherboards, with the ASUS PCIe Slot Q-Release.
The new ASUS PCIe Slot Q-Release would be a special button on the ROG Maximus and ROG Strix motherboards, which will make it much easier to pull your graphics card -- no matter what it is -- out of the new PCIe 5.0 x16 slot on the Z690-based ASUS ROG Maximus and ROG Strix motherboards.
There's nothing like this on any MSI or GIGABYTE motherboard, even the new Z690 motherboards, so ASUS will make it much easier for graphics card reviewers -- hey ASUS, I need this new ASUS PCIe Slot Q-Release button and ASUS Z690 ROG Strix motherboard -- as it will make putting in, and taking out -- and in again -- easier than ever before.
It seems ASUS will be using the new PCIe Slot Q-Release button on its highest-end Z690 ROG Maximus and ROG Strix motherboards, with none of the Mini-ITX or Micro-ATX ROG Strix motherboards... but that could change before release. We'll keep you posted.
- ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME
- ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z690 FORMULA
- ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z690 APEX
- ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO
- ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-A
- ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-E
- ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-F
