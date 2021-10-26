All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

New Xbox update integrates Twitch streaming into quick bar UI

Microsoft is currently testing native Twitch streaming integration directly in the Xbox UI, replacing the now-defunct Mixer.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Oct 26 2021 2:24 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Microsoft is testing a new update that adds native Twitch integration into the Xbox UI, allowing gamers to launch streams without opening the Twitch app.

New Xbox update integrates Twitch streaming into quick bar UI 2 | TweakTown.comNew Xbox update integrates Twitch streaming into quick bar UI 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Xbox Insiders in the Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead tiers can now test out Twitch streaming directly from the Xbox quick bar. The Xbox team is working to natively add Twitch streaming right into the UI to replace the now-defunct Mixer's functionality.

Insiders can try out live streaming to Twitch by navigating to the "Capture and Share" tab and choosing "Live streaming". They'll then need to link a Twitch account using a mobile device or using console Settings. Once the account is linked hit the "Go live now" button to start streaming gameplay to Twitch. This feature only streams game play so viewers will see a pause screen if the user navigates to home or another app.

Right now gamers have to launch the Twitch app separately and stream through that in order to broadcast their gameplay, and this new solution is much more streamlined for regular streamers.

The feature is still early in development and may not release to the general public any time soon. This was a huge effort at Microsoft and took "many, many folks" to make it happen, Xbox Engineering Lead Eden Marie says.

Buy at Amazon

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.98
$25.99$12.35$21.52
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/26/2021 at 1:59 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, news.xbox.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.