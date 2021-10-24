AMD Instinct MI250X accelerator: MCM GPU, 128GB HBM2e, 500W TDP
AMD's next-gen Instinct MI250X will feature MCM GPUs, 110 CUs with up to 1.7GHz GPU boost, a huge 128GB HBM2e, and 500W TDP.
AMD is working on some next-generation Instinct accelerators with the new MI250 and MI250X, which will both be based on the new Aldebaran GPU and the new CDNA 2 architecture.
Well, we have some new details on the new Aldebaran GPU and the MI250X which will feature an MCM GPU (multi-chip module) with 110 Compute Units (CUs) and a huge 128GB of super-fast HBM2e memory. The news is coming from leaker ExecutableFix on Twitter.
AMD's new Instinct MI250X will have its MCM GPUs made on the 7nm process node by TSMC and offer GPU clocks of up to 1.7GHz and some truly crazy compute performance numbers. We're looking at 383 TFLOPs of FP16 compute performance, which is compared to the 185 TFLOPs of the previous-gen CDNA 1-based Instinct MI100 accelerator.
- Read more: AMD confirms its first MCM-based GPU is now shipping, beats NVIDIA
- Read more: AMD Aldebaran: AMD's first MCM GPU will launch later this year
- Read more: AMD's next-gen dual-die 'Aldebaran' GPU teased on Instinct MI200
- Read more: AMD could launch MCM-based Instinct MI200 card later this year
AMD had just 32GB of HBM2e memory on its Instinct MI100, where it was clocked at 1200MHz and put on a 4096-bit memory bus and was capable of 1.23TB/sec of memory bandwidth and a 300W TDP. AMD is cranking up every part of the Instinct MI250X, where it's not just more GPUs (MCM) but more memory (128GB versus 32GB).
We should expect AMD's new Instinct MI250X and MI200 accelerators to compete against Intel's new Ponte Vecchio (Xe-HPC) and NVIDIA H100 accelerators, which will both show up in 2022.
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 9 5950X)
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Shina Ibu crypto price plummets 27% after Elon Musk says he holds none
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Spec Ops: The Line writer is story lead on new Wolverine PS5 game