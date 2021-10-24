AMD Instinct MI250X accelerator: MCM GPU, 128GB HBM2e, 500W TDP

AMD is working on some next-generation Instinct accelerators with the new MI250 and MI250X, which will both be based on the new Aldebaran GPU and the new CDNA 2 architecture.

Well, we have some new details on the new Aldebaran GPU and the MI250X which will feature an MCM GPU (multi-chip module) with 110 Compute Units (CUs) and a huge 128GB of super-fast HBM2e memory. The news is coming from leaker ExecutableFix on Twitter.

AMD's new Instinct MI250X will have its MCM GPUs made on the 7nm process node by TSMC and offer GPU clocks of up to 1.7GHz and some truly crazy compute performance numbers. We're looking at 383 TFLOPs of FP16 compute performance, which is compared to the 185 TFLOPs of the previous-gen CDNA 1-based Instinct MI100 accelerator.

AMD had just 32GB of HBM2e memory on its Instinct MI100, where it was clocked at 1200MHz and put on a 4096-bit memory bus and was capable of 1.23TB/sec of memory bandwidth and a 300W TDP. AMD is cranking up every part of the Instinct MI250X, where it's not just more GPUs (MCM) but more memory (128GB versus 32GB).

We should expect AMD's new Instinct MI250X and MI200 accelerators to compete against Intel's new Ponte Vecchio (Xe-HPC) and NVIDIA H100 accelerators, which will both show up in 2022.