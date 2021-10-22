All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Digital World Acquisition Corp stock skyrockets 1000%+ thanks to Trump

Digital World Acquisition Corp. shares were under $10 a week ago, and are now $100+ and about to merge with Trump's media company.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Oct 22 2021 9:11 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

If you purchased Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) a week ago... hell, just a couple of days ago, you'd be laughing all the way to the bank right now.

Digital World Acquisition Corp stock skyrockets 1000%+ thanks to Trump 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

President Donald J. Trump announced his new social media company, TRUTH Social, in the last 24 hours or so, and was announced that Trump Media & Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement that makes TMTG into a publicly listed company, subject to regulatory and stockholder approval.

Between then and now, just 24 hours or so, Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock has skyrocketed from around $10 or so, through to a huge $105 representing an increase of 1000% or more. We're talking crazy manic meme-level crypto gains, but in the "real-world" of stock trading. DWAC stock skyrocketed 357% just today, which is crazy.

President Donald Trump explained when he unveiled TRUTH Social: "I created Truth Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable. I am excited to send out my first truth on Truth Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all".

"The transaction values Trump Media & Technology Group at an initial enterprise value of $875 Million, with a potential additional earnout of $825 Million in additional shares (at the valuation they are granted) for a cumulative valuation of up to $1.7 Billion depending on the performance of the stock price post-business combination".

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.