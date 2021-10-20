All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Earth tipped on its side millions of years ago, did a 'cosmic yo-yo'

A new study that examined samples of rock has discovered that Earth tipped millions of years ago when dinosaurs were still alive.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Oct 20 2021 5:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Researchers have analyzed limestone samples and have discovered that Earth tipped millions of years ago while dinosaurs were still walking around.

Earth tipped on its side millions of years ago, did a 'cosmic yo-yo' 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new study has been published in Nature Communications and details an analysis of limestone samples from Italy that date back 65.5 to 100.5 million years ago during the Late Cretaceous period. The researchers were looking for evidence of a shift in Earth's magnetic record that would indicate True Polar Wander (TPW), which can cause whole planets and moons to tilt.

According to the study results, the researchers were able to identify evidence of a tilt occurring with bacteria fossils trapped within the limestone. These bacteria fossils provide evidence that during the aforementioned periods, the Earth's surface, which is made up of mantle and crust, tipped by 12 degrees around 84 million years ago and then corrected itself within about 5 million years.

Earth tipped on its side millions of years ago, did a 'cosmic yo-yo' 03 | TweakTown.com

The researchers wrote in the paper, "This observation represents the most recent large-scale TPW documented and challenges the notion that the spin axis has been largely stable over the past 100 million years."

Joe Kirschvink, a geologist from the Tokyo Institute of Technology in Japan, said, "Imagine looking at Earth from space. True polar wander would look like the Earth tipping on its side, and what's actually happening is that the whole rocky shell of the planet - the solid mantle and crust - is rotating around the liquid outer core."

For those that don't know, Earth's surface is slowly moving around its solid metal core, and that these movements are recorded in rocks such as the ones studied by the researchers. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Earth tipped on its side millions of years ago, did a 'cosmic yo-yo'

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$74.95
$74.95$74.95$74.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/20/2021 at 1:47 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:sciencealert.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.