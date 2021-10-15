Steam bans ALL crypto, blockchain, and NFT games from Steam

Steam bans all games that deal in crytocurrency, blockchain, or NFTS because their in-game content has real-world monetary value.

Valve has banned all video games that deal with NFTs, cryptocurrency, or blockchain from Steam, game dev behind Age of Rust confirms.

A new Steam rules and guidelines list says that all blockchain games will be removed from the storefront platform. This includes titles like Age of Rust and Dragon's Divide, which rewards players with NFTs via blockchain.

On the list of things that developers shouldn't publish is: "Applications built on blockchain technology that issue or allow exchange of cryptocurrencies or NFTs."

In other words you can earn something that has real-world value while playing specific games. This is a no-no at Valve, and rightly so given the massive CS:GO skin trade controversy.

That being said, multiple big-name publishers are investigating ways to use blockchain for games delivery, multiplayer interactions, rewards, and possibly monetization. Both Electronic Arts and Ubisoft have been researching this topic, however nothing major or concrete has tak

