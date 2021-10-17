Crysis 2 Remastered detailed: NVIDIA DLSS, ray tracing on PC only

Crysis 2 Remastered: dynamic 4K at 60FPS while the PC version has NVIDIA DLSS tech, and PC is the only one with ray tracing.

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy is receiving a very juicy upgrade: NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 that will provide PC gamers with some large performance (and visual) upgrades.

The next-gen console versions of Crysis 2 Remastered is impressive, with the folks at Digital Foundry discovering the Xbox Series X runs Crysis 2 Remastered at a dynamic 4K resolution at 60FPS. The Xbox Series S version of the game drops to a dynamic 1440p resolution, and can dip into the 900p region at times.

The PS5 version rocks along at the same dynamic 4K resolution and 60FPS, while the base PS4 hits 1080p and the base Xbox One is locked 900p. All of the last-gen console versions of Crysis 2 Remastered run at a solid 30FPS, while next-gen consoles are a solid 60FPS.

Crysis 2 Remastered Features

HDR (In a Day Zero Patch)

TAA (Temporal Anti-Aliasing)

Improved Post Processing POM (Parallax Occlusion Mapping improvements)

Improved Vegetation Shading

SSS (Screen Space Shadows)

SSDO (Screen Space Directional Occlusion)

SSGI (Screen Space Global Illumination)

SVOGI (Voxel-based Global Illumination)

SSR (Screen Space Reflections - Improved from Crysis 1 Remastered)

Improved Shadow Technology

Shadows On Glass

Shadows On Particles

Shadows on Water (PC Only)

60 FPS Weapon Animation (Next Gen And PC Only)

60 FPS Water Ripples Animation (Next Gen And PC Only)

60 FPS and up to 4K Support for Next Gen Consoles

Around 150 Unique CPU & GPU Performance Improvements

Software RayTracing (PC Only)

Hardware RayTracing (PC Only)

NVIDIA DLSS (PC Only)

Improved Lighting

Improved Cubemap Reflections & Image Based Lighting

Improved Selected Materials and Textures (500 out of 2000)

Improved Selected Assets (38 of the most instanced props)

Improved Selected Vehicles (31 vehicles)

Improved Selected Weapons (18 Weapons, 3 Explosives, 9 Weapon Attachments)

Improved Selected Characters (12 Characters with 20 variations and 13 attachments)

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy is out now.