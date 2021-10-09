All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

China adds crypto mining to 'negative list', limits or bans investment

China pushes crypto mining into the 'negative list' of industries, clamping down on the investment into crypto mining operations.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Oct 9 2021 7:08 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

China is continuing to put the big squeeze on cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and other crypto mining operations -- whether they're Chinese citizens or foreigners.

China adds crypto mining to 'negative list', limits or bans investment 01 | TweakTown.com

Bitcoin.com is reporting that China's Development and Reform Commission is asking for public commentary on a list -- a negative list that the Chines government would see limiting, or outright banning investment into the crypto mining industry -- or any industry that the CCP doesn't like.

China has already stamped crypto transactions as illegal, which makes it hard for anyone in the country to use or adopt cryptocurrency. China -- of course -- has been testing its own cryptocurrency but doesn't want any other cryptocurrency to be used in the country it seems.

The Chinese government has a "negative list" for these markets, businesses, and more with a 2021 draft titled "Negative List for Market Access". China's National Development and Reform Commission is the state planner, with the Commission and Ministry of Commerce joining forces for the list.

The State Council explained: "The negative list for market access outlines sectors, fields, and businesses off-limits for investors. Industries, fields, and businesses not on the list are open for investment to all market players".

Buy at Amazon

Mr. Robot: The Complete Series

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$47.99
$47.99$47.99$45.40
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/9/2021 at 2:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:reuters.com, news.bitcoin.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.