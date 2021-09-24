All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 XPG XENIA 15 2021 Version gaming laptop prototype giveaway! 🔥
TRENDING NOW: 'Absolutely life-changing' view of Earth captured on video

China's central bank declares cryptocurrency transactions are illegal

People's Bank of China deems trading cryptocurrency illegal -- whether that is crypto in China, or trading crypto overseas.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Sep 24 2021 1:40 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

China has been continuously cracking down on cryptocurrency but this new step is the biggest yet -- with China's central bank clamping down on crypto harder than ever before.

China's central bank declares cryptocurrency transactions are illegal 01 | TweakTown.com

The People's Bank of China has said that services that offer trading, order matching, token issuance, and derivatives for virtual currencies are now strictly prohibited. Oh, you thought you could live in China and trade crypto overseas? Nope, that's also illegal.

China now considers cryptocurrency transactions as criminal financial activity, with China's central bank to "resolutely curb the hype of virtual currency transactions, severely crack down on illegal financial activities and illegal criminal activities related to virtual currencies, protect the safety of the people's property in accordance with the law, and make every effort to maintain economic and financial order and social stability".

China started pushing Bitcoin miners earlier this year, which saw gigantic fluctuations in the market -- not just in the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, but moving Bitcoin mining hardware around the world and out of China where it was getting banned.

Buy at Amazon

19 GPU Aluminum Stackable Open Air Mining Computer

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$344.10
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/24/2021 at 1:40 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:cnbc.com, pymnts.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.