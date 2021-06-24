All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

90% of China's Bitcoin mining has been stopped, says state officials

Chinese officials have said to China's state-backed media that 90% of the Bitcoining mining in the country has been stopped.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Jun 24 2021 3:06 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The price has Bitcoin sharply declined in recent days/weeks, and the drop in price across basically the entire cryptocurrency market can be attributed to one thing.

90% of China's Bitcoin mining has been stopped, says state officials 01 | TweakTown.com

The price of the following cryptocurrencies plummeted on Monday; bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, dogecoin, and more, after China announced that it was targeting Bitcoin miners located in Sichaun. The effort made by China to shut down Bitcoin miners in Sichaun is a part of a nationwide effort to reduce electricity. According to Forbes, China is the number one country when it comes to Bitcoin operations, accounting for nearly 80% of all operations globally.

Additionally, Sichaun is the province that holds the second most Bitcoin mining, and due to the shutdown, Bitcoin's hash rate plummeted. According to Chinese state media, the Global Times, local Chinese authorities have said that the country's latest crackdown on the cryptocurrency has reduced China's Bitcoin production by more than 90%. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

3Pcs Bitcoin Coins-Protective Collectible Gifts

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$8.99
$8.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/23/2021 at 9:24 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:forbes.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.