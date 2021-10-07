Gearbox establishes new leadership as it ramps up for expansion

Gearbox changes leadership as it plans to diversify and expand into new territories, but Randy Pitchford is still acting CEO.

Gearbox corporate shifts leadership as the multi-pronged company plans to expand farther into publishing, games development, and transmedia production.

Gearbox is gearing up for big new things. Following its acquisition by Embracer--and a healthy $363 million influx of cash from the buyout--Gearbox is expanding and is changing leadership as a result.

Randy Pitchford is now handing off software development oversight to Gearbox veteran Steve Jones, who will now lead Gearbox Software, the company's games development branch. Pitchford will stay as Gearbox Entertainment's CEO and president, and is also overseeing Gearbox Studios, the branch responsible for transmedia like the Borderlands film.

Pitchford is moving farther away from creative endeavors and is focusing more on the cohesive business of Gearbox as he attempts to tie its three main branches together:

Gearbox Software - Developers games like Borderlands 3, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Gearbox Publishing - Publishes independent games like Risk of Rain 2 and Tribes of Midgard Gearbox Studios - Transmedia content like the Borderlands film

That being said, Pitchford says he will stay involved in current projects with feedback and creative leadership, however he is no longer directly overseeing certain aspects of the video games development business.

"I will continue to serve as the CEO and President of the Gearbox Entertainment Company. My duty is to be accountable and responsible for high-level creative and business strategy as well as the interaction between our business units, our executive leadership team, and our headquarters and office location functions.

"If you are currently working with me on a creative level, nothing will change. I will be working to develop and grow our new Gearbox Studios business unit."

Pitchford has also stated that Gearbox Entertainment could make strategic acquisitions as it gears up for new games, projects, and publishing endeavors.