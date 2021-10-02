President Trump wants his Twitter account back, asks Florida judge

It has been 9 months since the world banned President Trump from virtually every platform in the planet, and now President Trump has asked a Florida judge to force Twitter to reinstate his Twitter account.

President Trump's Twitter account was banned after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, when people were ushered in by Capitol Police. Trump's attorneys filed a motion in US District Court in Miami, where they seek a preliminary injunction against not just Twitter, but Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Twitter, ever-so-vocal when they banned Trump, didn't comment on Trump's filing on Saturday. Back in July, President Trump filed lawsuits with the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida against not just Twitter, but Facebook and Google as well -- also not just the companies, but their respective CEOs, too.

President Trump says that Twitter "coerced by members of the United States Congress" has been censoring him, with Twitter being a "major avenue of public discourse". Trump's complaint says that Twitter "exercises a degree of power and control over political discourse in this country that is immeasurable, historically unprecedented, and profoundly dangerous to open democratic debate".