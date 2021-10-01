All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥

Konami's new eFootball game launched, Steam's worst-rated game ever

Konami's launch of eFootball has been so bad the developer has apologized to gamers, becomes the worst-rated game on Steam.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Oct 1 2021 7:46 PM CDT
If you've been binge-watching Ted Lasso and wanted to get into the world of football more, then I would hesitate in buying Konami's just-launched eFootball. The game is so bad that the developer has pretty much apologized for it:

Not only that, but according to steam250.com we have eFootball being the worst-rated Steam game in history. The game has a myriad of issues from blurry graphics to pathetic animations, with the developer moving from Fox Engine -- the graphics engine that powered Hideo Kojima's Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes, over to Unreal Engine 4.

This hasn't helped them it seemed, I'm sure the screenshots below will show you exactly what you need to see. Embarrassing for Konami, especially in the tail end of 2021 and with next-gen Microsoft Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles now in the hands of millions of gamers across the world.

Konami's new eFootball game launched, Steam's worst-rated game ever 04 | TweakTown.comKonami's new eFootball game launched, Steam's worst-rated game ever 05 | TweakTown.com
Konami's new eFootball game launched, Steam's worst-rated game ever 06 | TweakTown.comKonami's new eFootball game launched, Steam's worst-rated game ever 07 | TweakTown.com

Looks like a hot mess to me, but it actually makes me want to buy it and try it out -- just for the laughs. Konami launching it like this is just sad, why bother releasing it at all -- it's not like it would've been a secret during development. Ted Lasso needs to sit down and have a chat with the team at Konami, I think.

NEWS SOURCE:polygon.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

