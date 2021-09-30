All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥

ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 with Noctua GPU cooler spotted, arrives soon

ASUS teases Noctua custom GPU cooler for its upcoming GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, on their own ASUS ROG Vietnam Facebook page.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Sep 30 2021 8:27 PM CDT
ASUS has officially teased its new graphics cards based around the world of Noctua, with new cards designed in collaboration with Noctua. Check it out:

The new cards aren't exactly official yet, with an ASUS representative sharing some juicy photos of the ASUS x Noctua GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card on the official ASUS ROG Vietnam Facebook page. The ASUS x Noctua GPU is a 3.5-slot chunky boi, with 3 x DisplayPort 1.4 and 2 x HDMI 2.1 display outputs.

ASUS requires dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors, but we don't know if the GPU is overclocked or not. I mean, I'd be disappointed to find out that a custom graphics card with a custom cooling solution from a high-end company like Noctua (and given it's an ASUS ROG card) doesn't have any factory OC.

This is the social share, which has since been removed -- as for the cost, we're expecting the ASUS ROG GeForce RTX 3070 OC Noctua graphics card to cost around $1137.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, wccftech.com

