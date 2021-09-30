All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥
TRENDING NOW: Comet traveling 84,000 mph is fast-approaching Earth very soon

Researchers discover an ancient warrior with a jaw threaded with gold

A team of researchers published a new study that details the discovery of an ancient warrior whose jaw was threaded with gold.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Sep 30 2021 6:02 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A team of researchers have uncovered the decapitated head of an ancient Byzantine warrior and found that the jaw was threaded with gold.

Researchers discover an ancient warrior with a jaw threaded with gold 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The decapitated head of the Byzantine warrior was found at the Polystylon fort, an archaeological site in Western Thrace, Greece, in 1991. Anagnostis Agelarakis, an anthropology professor in the Department of History at Adelphi University in New York, studied the burial of the warrior and penned a study that was published back in 2017.

Now, Agelarakis has penned a new study that focuses on the warriors healed jaw, which states that "The jaw was shattered into two pieces" but was mended together by a medical professional that seemed to have followed the advice from the famous Greek physician Hippocrates who wrote much about jaw injuries 1,800 years before the warrior experienced his injury. The researchers found that the warrior died between the ages of 35 and 40 years old and that the jaw injury was endured 10 years before he died.

Researchers discover an ancient warrior with a jaw threaded with gold 02 | TweakTown.com

Additionally, inspection on the warrior's teeth revealed evidence of dental calculus that built up from a thin wire being threaded in a zigzag fashion between the warrior's teeth. Agelarakis said he suspects that "It must have been some kind of gold thread, a gold wire or something like that, as is recommended in the Hippocratic corpus that was compiled in the fifth century B.C."

Researchers discover an ancient warrior with a jaw threaded with gold 03 | TweakTown.com

"In one of the dentitions, I saw that the tooth was filed a little bit so that the knot that was tied in the wire would not scratch the cheek," Agelarakis said. "It's very sophisticated - it's flabbergasting."

Researchers discover an ancient warrior with a jaw threaded with gold 04 | TweakTown.com

If you are interested in some of the other discoveries, the researchers made, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Sun, Earth & Moon Orbiter Model, 12.25' - Three Dimensional

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$133.98
$133.98--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/30/2021 at 5:55 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:livescience.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.