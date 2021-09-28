All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSDs with compatible PS5 heat sinks 🔥

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 dropped, survived: blows up when packed up

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 survives fall from bike, but when packaged to send back to Samsung the foldable phone explodes.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Sep 28 2021 10:05 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Samsung's new flagship foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone is in the hands of millions across the world, with one user dropping it from a bike -- the phone surviving, but then blowing up when it was being packaged up. Check it out:

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 survived a fall from his bike a week ago, after he visited a Samsung repair center and was told to box it up and mail it in. Once the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was put in the box, it exploded and was thrown in the garage for it to blow smoke out of the battery which now had a hole in it.

Just as @CoachCWC said on Twitter, imagine if this happened during shipping. It was being boxed up to be sent back, what if it did this as it was in the air and on its way to Samsung for repair. Just to be clear, this isn't an article about 'OMG the Galaxy Z Fold 3 exploding is like the Galaxy Note 7 all over again', but this phone was dropped beforehand.

What this is pointing out, is that the battery shouldn't be exploding after it's been dropped... as it would result in a situation where the phone is being sent back and explodes through shipping. Not good.

In a follow-up tweet, @CoachCWC added: "For the record this phone (which I just came back from a Samsung repair center where they said to just mail it in for replacement) fell off my bike a week or so ago. I am sure it had integrity damage which caused this. I don't suspect this is a Note 7 type issue".

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 dropped, survived: blows up when packed up 04 | TweakTown.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.