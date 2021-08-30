All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone gets cut, burned, tortured

Samsung's latest flagship Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable smartphone gets absolutely torture tested by JerryRigEverything on YouTube.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Aug 30 2021 7:29 PM CDT
I don't know how Jerry does it, but he has utterly destroyed yet another flagship smartphone for the joy of his audience -- torturing Samsung's new foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable smartphone is a tour de force of technology, with Jerry cutting it, burning it, and just generally causing havoc with the latest flagship Galaxy foldable smartphone. Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 is IP68 waterproof... but Jerry does what he does best and rubs a handful of rocks, dirt, and dust into the phone making me cringe so hard.

The new foldable handles a flame to its front screen for around 14 seconds but survives -- while the inner 7.6-inch display takes the battle of flames for twice that long and comes out in even better condition. Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the most durable yet it seems, with even the fingerprint sensor on the side of the foldable phone working after being hacked and slashed by Jerry.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone gets cut, burned, tortured 03 | TweakTown.com
SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone (SM-F926UZSAXAA)

$1799.99
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

