Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone gets cut, burned, tortured

I don't know how Jerry does it, but he has utterly destroyed yet another flagship smartphone for the joy of his audience -- torturing Samsung's new foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable smartphone is a tour de force of technology, with Jerry cutting it, burning it, and just generally causing havoc with the latest flagship Galaxy foldable smartphone. Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 is IP68 waterproof... but Jerry does what he does best and rubs a handful of rocks, dirt, and dust into the phone making me cringe so hard.

The new foldable handles a flame to its front screen for around 14 seconds but survives -- while the inner 7.6-inch display takes the battle of flames for twice that long and comes out in even better condition. Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the most durable yet it seems, with even the fingerprint sensor on the side of the foldable phone working after being hacked and slashed by Jerry.