Gamers glitch into Halo Infinite custom games, test out new Hydra gun

Halo players have found a way to glitch into Halo Infinite's custom games and try out new unreleased weapons like the Hydra.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Sep 24 2021 4:01 PM CDT
Halo Infinite players have already found a way to glitch into the custom games browser and try out new guns that aren't supposed to be released yet.

Gamers glitch into Halo Infinite custom games, test out new Hydra gun

Halo Infinite's PVP isn't live yet, but that hasn't stopped some gamers from jumping in anyway. Users have found a way to get into Halo Infinite's custom games browser and set up their own PVP tournaments with friends. The lobby confirms up to 28 players can join a game at a time (that's 14v14 team chaos) and has three maps to choose from, including the new Behemoth from BTB.

Redditor Shadowstrike1 was able to recreate the glitch multiple times with a very specific sequence of player invites and party boots.

HERE ARE THE EXACT STEPS TO REPRODUCE:

Player 1 opens up Academy, and then Training Mode menu

Player 2 stays on their main menu

Player 1 invites Player 2 to fireteam

Player 2 joins (sees custom game menu, but can't change anything)

Player 1 boots Player 2 from fireteam

Player 2 now has control of Custom Game menu

343i has apparently patched this so you'll need to change your server over to Local in order for it to work (you'll be locked to LAN or solo play, though). For a brief time the online server-based PVP worked and gamers were able to jump into customs in Infinite. Other players have unlocked weapons like the Hydra and Disruptor that aren't supposed to be in this current technical test.

NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

