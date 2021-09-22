GIGABYTE has 27 x Z690 motherboards ready for Intel Alder Lake CPUs
GIGABYTE is rolling out a butt-load of Z690 motherboards, which will support DDR4 + DDR5 RAM and Intel's next-gen Alder Lake CPUs.
GIGABYTE is working on a plethora of 600-series motherboards, ready for Intel's unleashing of its 12th Gen "Alder Lake" CPUs that are not too far away now.
We have the flagship GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS EXTREME motherboard which will feature what should be a beautiful, kick-ass monoblock and rock out with its new RAM out in DDR5 support. There'll also be AORUS MASTER and AORUS TACHYON motherboards, exclusive with next-gen DDR5 RAM.
GIGABYTE will be looking after DDR4 owners with the AORUS ELITE, AORUS PRO, and AORUS ULTRA which will all include DDR4 RAM support. GIGABYTE is reportedly introducing a new model in the AORUS ELITE STEALTH, so expect to see more on that over the coming months.
All-in-all, there are at least 27 motherboards that GIGABYTE ios working on that are all under the Z690 chipset alone.
