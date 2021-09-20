All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: PSA: PS4 firmware v9.0 update bricks PlayStation 4 consoles

Researchers build holograms you can feel, StarTrek-level tech in sight

A team of researchers have been able to create a hologram that you can feel, taking one step closer to StarTrek-level technology.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Sep 20 2021 6:03 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A team of researchers has created holograms that users can actually feel, which very well may be the first step towards StarTrek-level technology.

Researchers build holograms you can feel, StarTrek-level tech in sight 01 | TweakTown.com

The team of researchers is from the University of Glasgow, and according to a report by researcher Ravinder Daahiya written in The Conversation, the team uses a technology called "aerohaptics". So, how does it work? Users of the hologram are blasted with jets of air, or "aerohaptics," which simulate the sensation of touch on people's fingers, hands, and wrists.

Daahiya explains that the team of researchers tested the jets of air with an interactive projection of a basketball. Daahiya says that the system provided the appropriate amount of simulated weight to the basketball, causing the overall experience to be quite convincing. Daahiya wrote, "Those jets of air deliver a sensation of touch on people's fingers, hands, and wrists."

"In time, this could be developed to allow you to meet a virtual avatar of a colleague on the other side of the world and really feel their handshake. It could even be the first steps towards building something like a holodeck."

Adding, "The touch feedback from air jets from the system is also modulated based on the virtual surface of the basketball, allowing users to feel the rounded shape of the ball as it rolls from their fingertips when they bounce it and the slap in their palm when it returns."

Now that "touch" has been achieved, the team is moving towards enabling the sensation of temperature by modifying the system so the jets of air can be hot/cold, depending on the surface/object the user is touching. Additionally, the team is considering how scents can be added to the jets of air. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Hanes Men's Graphic Vintage Cali Collection T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.84
$9.84$9.65$9.85
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/20/2021 at 5:52 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.