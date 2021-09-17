All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Despite lawsuits, Jeff Bezos congratulates Elon Musk on recent launch

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos has congratulated Elon Musk for SpaceX's recent successful Inspiration4 launch.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Sep 17 2021 3:11 AM CDT
SpaceX recently successfully launched the first all-civilian mission into space called "Inspiration4", and despite the debates between Blue Origin, SpaceX and NASA, Jeff Bezos has congratulated Elon Musk.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Blue Origin, has said congratulations to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk via his Twitter account, saying that the success of the Inspiration4 mission is another step towards space tourism becoming accessible to all humans. The sentiments from Bezos come after Blue Origin moved to sue NASA over its decision to award SpaceX with a $2.9 billion contract for the construction and development of a new lunar lander as a part of its Artemis program that will put US astronauts back on the moon.

As for the recent Inspiration4 launch by SpaceX, the space transportation company took four ordinary people to lower-Earth orbit, where they will remain for three days. The mission didn't include any professional astronauts, and the bathroom aboard the Crew Dragon capsule probably has the best view anyone can see while relieving themselves.

NEWS SOURCE:cnet.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

