Nintendo 64 Switch controller possibly outed by new FCC filing

Nintendo could be bringing back the Nintendo 64 via Switch Online, or a new N64 Mini console, new FCC filing documents suggest.

Published Thu, Sep 16 2021 1:56 PM CDT   |   Updated Thu, Sep 16 2021 2:02 PM CDT
Nintendo could be making a N64 or a special Game Boy controller for the Nintendo Switch, new FCC filings suggest.

FCC documents for a new mysterious Nintendo controller have been spotted by Vooks.net. The controller model HAC-043 doesn't correspond with any known Switch hardware or peripheral and gamers speculate it could be for a Nintendo 64 controller. The Switch family of devices and peripherals uses the HAC designation.

It's also possible the new Switch controller has something to do with Nintendo's plans to roll out Game Boy and Game Boy Color games to the Nintendo Switch Online service. The documents confirm the device will be wireless and connect to the Switch via Bluetooth, and that it has a recharging lithium ion battery.

The controller also seems to be USB-C, as the FCC hooked up the Switch's power adapter (HAC-002) to the device. It also has the same lithium ion battery used in JoyCon controllers (HAC-006). The Switch Online SNES controller likewise uses the HAC-006 battery.

The controller's labels may give some clues as to what platform it's for. The FCC labels seem to coincide with the layout and position of an N64 controller, with one label being put at the top of the controller. This is exactly where the FCC codes and designations are on the original N64 controller.

Nintendo has also secured a visual trademark for the Nintendo 64, presumably for a N64 mini re-release or a new controller to coincide with Nintendo 64 games on Switch Online.

Most of the documents are temporarily confidential for at least 180 days so we have no idea when Nintendo will make an announcement.

