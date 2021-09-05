Original Game Boy Pokemon games may come to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo will reportedly bring Game Boy and Game Boy Color era games over to Nintendo Switch via online subscription service.

Nintendo's premium Switch Online subscription service is reportedly getting games from the original handheld duo that dominated the late 80s and 90s.

Nintendo Switch Online will soon expand to include Game Boy and Game Boy Color platforms, sources tell Eurogamer. While the roster of included games is unknown, it's possible we could see heavy-hitters like the original Pokemon games cross over, complete with Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow, as well as later iterations like Silver, Gold, and Crystal.

There's also talk of other old-school Nintendo platforms coming to Switch Online, including the Nintendo 64.

Instead of offering a Virtual Console digital storefront on the Nintendo Switch, the games-maker is locking specific old-school titles behind a recurring subscription paywall. The concept isn't new--both Sony and Microsoft do it with PlayStation Plus and Xbox LIVE Gold freebies--and Nintendo has frequently promised to increase the value of Nintendo Switch Online over time. Adding new legacy platforms and games is the best way to do this and ensure subscriber retention.

Nintendo has yet to make an official announcement and there's no telling if or when that'll happen.