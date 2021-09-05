All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Original Game Boy Pokemon games may come to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo will reportedly bring Game Boy and Game Boy Color era games over to Nintendo Switch via online subscription service.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Sep 5 2021 11:36 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Nintendo's premium Switch Online subscription service is reportedly getting games from the original handheld duo that dominated the late 80s and 90s.

Original Game Boy Pokemon games may come to Nintendo Switch 323 | TweakTown.com

Nintendo Switch Online will soon expand to include Game Boy and Game Boy Color platforms, sources tell Eurogamer. While the roster of included games is unknown, it's possible we could see heavy-hitters like the original Pokemon games cross over, complete with Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow, as well as later iterations like Silver, Gold, and Crystal.

There's also talk of other old-school Nintendo platforms coming to Switch Online, including the Nintendo 64.

Instead of offering a Virtual Console digital storefront on the Nintendo Switch, the games-maker is locking specific old-school titles behind a recurring subscription paywall. The concept isn't new--both Sony and Microsoft do it with PlayStation Plus and Xbox LIVE Gold freebies--and Nintendo has frequently promised to increase the value of Nintendo Switch Online over time. Adding new legacy platforms and games is the best way to do this and ensure subscriber retention.

Nintendo has yet to make an official announcement and there's no telling if or when that'll happen.

Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Lite - Yellow

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $242.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/5/2021 at 4:03 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:eurogamer.net

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.