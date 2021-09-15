All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
China-made Jingjia Micro JM9 Series GPU: as fast as GeForce GTX 1080

Jingjia Micro announces its JM9 Series GPU has taped out, with China's first domestically-produced GPU as fast as the GTX 1080.

Published Wed, Sep 15 2021 10:41 PM CDT
China is stepping up in the GPU department with Jingjia Micro announcing two new GPUs made in China, the first domestically-produced GPU out of the country and it's as fast as NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1080.

Not only that, but the new Jingjia Micro JM9 Serries GPU is as fast as the Pascal-based NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 and the Vega-based AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics cards. Jingjia Micro has two chips in its series, the entry-level "JM9231" which has GTX 1050 levels of performance, while the "JM9271" has performance closer to the GTX 1080.

Jingjia Micro has now taped out its first JM9 Series GPU -- after what should've been a launch in 2020 becomes a launch in Q3 2021 -- but hey, it's nearly here. There's still a bunch of things the GPU needs to go through -- with no test work, mass production, or external sales just yet -- that could take another year. China can say whatever it wants, I want to see it in action -- not just some PR.

MyDrivers reports: "On September 14 , Jingjiawei, a domestic GPU chip company, issued an announcement stating that the company's new-generation graphics processing chip has completed the tape out and packaging phases. The product has not yet completed the test work, and has not yet formed mass production and external sales, and will not affect the company. The current performance has a greater impact, and the degree of impact on the company's future performance is still unpredictable".

We are expecting around 8 TFLOPs of compute power, close to the 8.9 TFLOPs out of the GeForce GTX 1080. Jingjia will be tapping the newer PCIe 4.0 standard, and will offer 16GB of HBM memory with 512GB/sec of memory bandwidth. The GPU will reportedly be clocked at around 1800MHz, while we're looking at a 200W TDP.

Pretty meh considering a mid-range GPU from the Ampere or RDNA 2 architectures would blow that away.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, news.mydrivers.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

