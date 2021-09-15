All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Apple co-founder joins private space industry with mysterious project

An Apple co-founder has decided to jump into the private space industry with a mysterious project that will be revealed soon.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Sep 15 2021 3:04 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

One of the co-founders of Apple, Steve Wozniak, has announced that he will be joining the private space industry with a new company.

The Apple co-founder is widely recognized as one of the pioneers of the now-massive personal computing industry and now will be joining in on the booming private space industry with a new company named Privateer Space. Wozniak made the announcement on his personal Twitter account and linked a video that really doesn't reveal much about the company at all.

The only details we have on Privateer is that the company will be "unlike the others", which is seemingly in reference to the other space companies that are making headlines these days; SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic. RT has speculated that Wozniak's new company will specialize in cleaning up space trash left behind by other companies' launches. All that is known for sure is that more details will be announced about Privateer Space at the AMOS Tech 2021 conference that'll get underway next Tuesday.

Apple co-founder joins private space industry with mysterious project 25 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Hanes Men's Graphic Vintage Cali Collection T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.65
$9.65$11.25$12.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/15/2021 at 2:40 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:rt.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.