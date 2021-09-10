All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NASA uses nearly half a million gallons of water in just 60 seconds

NASA uses nearly the same amount of water as 1,000 homes would over six days in just 60 seconds, and here's why it's necessary.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Fri, Sep 10 2021 4:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Nearly half a million gallons of water used in 60 seconds seems quite ridiculous, but what if it were possible that it was necessary?

During a rocket launch, NASA will use nearly half a million gallons of water for more reasons than just cooling down surfaces that are heated by the launch. As Interesting Engineering explains in the above video, NASA was posed with the problem of sound waves caused by the launch being initiated damaging the technology onboard.

As a relatively cost-effective solution, the space agency uses water as a medium for the sound wave vibrations to travel through, reducing the overall decibels of the launch. NASA's water system is capable of releasing 450,000 gallons of water in just 60 seconds, which is enough water to supply 1,000 homes for six days. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

In other space news, check out this meteor that is headed towards Earth here.

NASA uses nearly half a million gallons of water in just 60 seconds 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

LEGO Ideas International Space Station 21321 Building Kit

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$56.99
$56.00$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/10/2021 at 4:40 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.