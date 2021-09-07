All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Air Force Intelligence Officer talks about recovered Alien called Eva

New Matrix Resurrections site lets you take the red pill or blue pill

Enter the Matrix in Warner Bros. new interactive website that confirms a new Matrix Resurrections trailer for this Thursday.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Sep 7 2021 2:06 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Warner Bros. has launched a new What is the Matrix website with interactive clips to promote its new Matrix Resurrections film.

New Matrix Resurrections site lets you take the red pill or blue pill 60 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new What is the Matrix ARG site is pretty nifty. It will let you take the red pill or the blue pill, playing a clip each time you select an option. The clips are directly from the new Matrix Resurrections movie...and they're a little different each time. The video uses AI to announce the exact time that you're watching the clip, followed by the famous ghostly-green character scroll and a few extremely high-definition clips directly from the movie.

Some of the clips we saw show Neo using his powers to deflect bullets, fling enemies through the air, and some gritty sci-fi shots of the squids from the original trilogy. There was also a shot of Neo stepping off a huge skyscraper.

The site confirms an official Matrix Resurrections trailer is coming this Thursday--the same day as the huge PlayStation event. The film is coming December 22, and will be available in theaters and on HBO Max.

New Matrix Resurrections site lets you take the red pill or blue pill 33 | TweakTown.com
New Matrix Resurrections site lets you take the red pill or blue pill 21 | TweakTown.com
New Matrix Resurrections site lets you take the red pill or blue pill 18 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

4 Film Favorites: The Matrix Collection (BD) [Blu-ray]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/7/2021 at 1:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.