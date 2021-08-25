All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER fresh rumor: no NVLink, 450W+ launches in 2021

NVIDIA's purported GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER: latest rumors tease NO NVLink, original 21Gbps GDDR6X, 450W+ power and 2021 launch.

Published Wed, Aug 25 2021 9:33 PM CDT
We only just got slapped in the face with GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER rumors, but now there's different specs that have been teased by leaker kopite7kimi on Twitter:

The new leaks tease that NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER from kopite7kimi are same as the previous rumors from Greymon55 with 10752 CUDA cores, but kopite7kimi details that it will have the GA102-350-A1 GPU, the original 21Gbps GDDR6X memory from the GeForce RTX 3090, a TGP of over 450W, and it launches... in 2021.

Yeah, the latest rumor has it that NVIDIA is launching the GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER sometime in the next few months which is big news on its own. There's nothing from AMD that can compete, but maybe NVIDIA is feeling a bit threatened by the Intel ARC Alchemist -- and the new Navi 21 XTXH-powered Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards that it feels forced to unleash the GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER this month.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

