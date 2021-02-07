All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti teased AGAIN, this time with 12GB GDDR6X

NVIDIA reportedly launching its upgraded GeForce RTX 3080 Ti in April 2021, rocking 12GB of GDDR6X -- up from 10GB on the RTX 3080.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Feb 7 2021 8:04 PM CST
I think these plans are changing far too much, but another day -- another rumor for the purported, indefinitely postponed GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. New rumors suggest it's coming in April 2021 with 12GB of GDDR6X memory.

Leaker kopite7kimi posted on Twitter saying back in December 2020 that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti specs he'd been hearing from his sources said the card would rock 10496 CUDA cores and 20GB of GDDR6X memory. But he has said that "things have changed" and the new "current spec" if 10240 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR6X memory.

The changes there see 256 CUDA cores cut down from the previously rumored GeForce RTX 3080 Ti specifications, and a big drop from the 20GB of GDDR6X on the previous specs from late 2020, to just 12GB of GDDR6X with the new specs. This is 2GB more than the RTX 3080 (10GB GDDR6X) and 12GB less than the RTX 3090 (24GB GDDR6X).

So it seems the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti isn't "indefinitely postponed" according to these new rumors, and could instead be released in April 2021 with 12GB of GDDR6X. I guess we'll have to wait and see.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

