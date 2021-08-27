Will an asteroid ever hit Earth? Answered by a NASA scientist

An asteroid lining up with Earth could be completely catastrophic for life here, but will an asteroid such as this happen?

Most people that are aware of asteroids understand that if a large one was to ever line up with Earth, it could be a catastrophe.

NASA has published a new video to its YouTube channel as a part of its "We Asked a NASA scientists" series where a NASA scientist was asked if an asteroid will ever hit Earth. A NASA asteroid expert, Dr. Kelly Fast, explained that many asteroids have hit Earth over the course of its history and that asteroids will continue to do so potentially millions of years into the future.

Fast explains that dust, meteorites, and asteroids hit Earth all the time and cause what we commonly refer to as "shooting stars" in the night sky. These shooting stars are dust, meteorites, and asteroids burning up in Earth's atmosphere as the planet's gravity pulls them in. As for large asteroids that pose a threat to the surface of the planet, NASA says there are currently no known impact threats.