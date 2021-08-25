All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Starlink major outage, 18 states in the US + global users affected

Starlink satellite internet constellation hit by major outages worldwide, just as Elon Musk announces 100,000 terminals shipped.

Published Wed, Aug 25 2021 10:40 PM CDT
Elon Musk only just announced SpaceX had shipped out 100,000 Starlink terminals barely 24 hours ago, and now there are multiple states across the US and globally, that are experiencing outages.

Starlink users are reporting their satellite internet connections are down on Reddit and Twitter, with Reddit user "godch01" saying that his Starlink connection wouldn't work for 8 minutes and then it was alright. Most reports on Reddit state that services were down for around 90 minutes, with users reporting in from the US, Canada, the UK and Germany.

Another Reddit user "ID_John" who said his service went down, and then his Starlink terminal performed a software update out of nowhere and once it was finished, his Starlink service was operational. It could've been SpaceX making some tweaks as users are beta testers, which makes sense if the Starlink terminal software update being pumped out to a few users fixed their issues.

Posts on Reddit suggest that US states affected by the Starlink outage included: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Kentucky, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, Vermont, Maine, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Arkansas, New York, Washington and Nebraska.

