Starlink major outage, 18 states in the US + global users affected
Starlink satellite internet constellation hit by major outages worldwide, just as Elon Musk announces 100,000 terminals shipped.
Elon Musk only just announced SpaceX had shipped out 100,000 Starlink terminals barely 24 hours ago, and now there are multiple states across the US and globally, that are experiencing outages.
Starlink users are reporting their satellite internet connections are down on Reddit and Twitter, with Reddit user "godch01" saying that his Starlink connection wouldn't work for 8 minutes and then it was alright. Most reports on Reddit state that services were down for around 90 minutes, with users reporting in from the US, Canada, the UK and Germany.
Another Reddit user "ID_John" who said his service went down, and then his Starlink terminal performed a software update out of nowhere and once it was finished, his Starlink service was operational. It could've been SpaceX making some tweaks as users are beta testers, which makes sense if the Starlink terminal software update being pumped out to a few users fixed their issues.
- Read more: Elon Musk announces SpaceX has shipped 100,000 Starlink terminals
- Read more: Starlink imposter website: sells fake dishes for $249, pay in Bitcoin
- Read more: SpaceX will blast Starlink internet to planes, ships, trucks and RVs
- Read more: Starlink bursts through huge 560Mbps download speeds in Germany
Posts on Reddit suggest that US states affected by the Starlink outage included: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Kentucky, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, Vermont, Maine, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Arkansas, New York, Washington and Nebraska.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Google coughs up $15 billion to Apple to stay as default search engine
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Death Stranding's new quality of life boosts change the game entirely