Elon Musk announces SpaceX has shipped 100,000 Starlink terminals

SpaceX has now shipped over 100,000 of its Starlink terminals, giving people across the planet satellite broadband access with some users reporting in with impressive speeds.

The news broke from SpaceX founder himself Elon Musk, where he hip-fired a simple tweet that reads: "100k terminals shipped!" and that's it. SpaceX has officially shipped 100,000 of its Starlink terminals, offering 50-150Mbps of internet with latencies between 20-40ms across the planet.

SpaceX has been pushing to offer half the population of the planet with its Starlink internet service, but with huge demand for Starlink the availability of the internet service has been pushed back into 2023. We might be a few years out before Starlink can fulfill its own promises, for the end of 2021... a couple of years from now.

