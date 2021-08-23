All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk announces SpaceX has shipped 100,000 Starlink terminals

SpaceX has shipped over 100,000 of its Starlink broadband internet systems to customers across the planet, and even Gab wants one.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Aug 23 2021 6:35 PM CDT
SpaceX has now shipped over 100,000 of its Starlink terminals, giving people across the planet satellite broadband access with some users reporting in with impressive speeds.

The news broke from SpaceX founder himself Elon Musk, where he hip-fired a simple tweet that reads: "100k terminals shipped!" and that's it. SpaceX has officially shipped 100,000 of its Starlink terminals, offering 50-150Mbps of internet with latencies between 20-40ms across the planet.

SpaceX has been pushing to offer half the population of the planet with its Starlink internet service, but with huge demand for Starlink the availability of the internet service has been pushed back into 2023. We might be a few years out before Starlink can fulfill its own promises, for the end of 2021... a couple of years from now.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

