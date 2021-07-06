All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining
TRENDING NOW: 'Huge UFO' spotted hovering over the sea for 10 seconds by student

Starlink imposter website: sells fake dishes for $249, pay in Bitcoin

Fake website setup, selling Starlink satellite internet pre-orders that bypass Iran restrictions -- costs $249, pay in Bitcoin.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jul 6 2021 7:05 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

SpaceX's ambitious Starlink internet service is accepting pre-orders right now, with users in beta testing right now -- users in Iran are getting duped by a fake Starlink website.

Starlink imposter website: sells fake dishes for 9, pay in Bitcoin 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

A fake Starlink website has been set up and is accepting pre-orders for internet service, taking payments of $249 and accepting Bitcoin which makes it easier for whoever, or the team that set up the website -- to hide the money that they've taken.

The website isn't far off the official Starlink website, with "www.starlinkiran.com" virtually identical to the official website by SpaceX. There's the same background images, translated text in Persian, and for the most part people wouldn't be able to tell the difference between the two sites.

Starlink imposter website: sells fake dishes for $249, pay in Bitcoin 02 | TweakTown.com

The fake Starlink website is doing you a favor: offering free shipping for the Starlink hardware, which costs US users $50 for shipment. The hardware costs you $249 while there's a $49 monthly subscription fee, all payable in Bitcoin. Not bad considering Starlink normally requires the satellite terminal -- which costs $499 -- and then a $99 monthly subscription fee.

Even the pro-crypto SpaceX itself doesn't accept Bitcoin payments, but the fake SpaceX website accepts Bitcoin. Maybe once Elon Musk hears about this news, of which I'm sure he has, should push SpaceX to accept cryptocurrency as payments at the very least for their Starlink internet service. That's one thing the cyber criminals have done better with their fake Starlink website over the official website.

Starlink imposter website: sells fake dishes for $249, pay in Bitcoin 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk: The Real Life Iron Man

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$4.99
$4.99$4.99$4.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/6/2021 at 12:59 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.