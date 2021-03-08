SpaceX will blast Starlink internet to planes, ships, trucks and RVs

Starlink internet connections will be blasted down from space by SpaceX and into planes, ships, trucks -- not just your home.

SpaceX has some world-leading technology with its Starlink internet service already up and in lower earth orbit offering satellite internet access to regular users. But the plans are much more vast for Starlink according to Elon Musk.

In a recent SpaceX filing with the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) where it was requesting permission to install internet terminals on moving vehicles. This is where Tesla, SpaceX boss and Dogecoin enthusiast Elon Musk tweeted out: "Not connecting Tesla cars to Starlink, as our terminal is much too big. This is for aircraft, ships, large trucks & RVs".

SpaceX director of satellite policy David Goldman wrote to the FCC, where he said: "This application would serve the public interest by authorizing a new class of ground-based components for SpaceX's satellite system that will expand the range of broadband capabilities available to moving vehicles throughout the United States and to moving vessels and aircraft worldwide".

The future of internet connectivity on planes, jets, boats, ships, cruise liners, RVs, trucks and other means of transport will be delivered through Starlink where the company will "ensure installation" of the required vehicle terminals by "qualified installers". SpaceX said that each ESIM (Earth Station In Motion) is "electrically identical to its previously authorized consumer user terminals" with "mountings that allow them to be installed on vehicles, vessels and aircraft".

Impressive to see, SpaceX not just paving the way but ushering in the next-gen of internet connectivity to very large industries that have needed this overhaul for decades.