New Saints Row Reboot has completely new cast, no Gat, Shaundi, Pierce
Volition's new Saints Row game features an entirely new cast of characters set in a colorful and chaotic Wild West gangland city.
The new Saints Row is here, but it's not exactly what you expected.
Volition today revealed its new Saints Row reboot at Gamescom, but it's entirely new game set in a new city with totally new characters. There's no iconic banter between Johnny Gat and Shaundi, for instance. Instead, your crew is Neenah, Eli and Kevin set in an origin story of the Saints gang. The game takes place in Santo Ileso, a colorful and chaotic modernized Wild West overrun by lawlessness and gang warfare.
Characters aside, the devs are going all out with the reboot. Santo Ileso is the largest and most dynamic playground ever featured in a Saints Row game. There's tons of unique weaponry (does that distinct purple "bat" make a comeback?) and players will enjoy features like seamless co-op with a crazy amount of customization for their own specific boss.
As we've predicted, the new Saints Row will release in early 2022--specifically on February 25, 2022 as a cross-gen game on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store.
Check below for more info:
About the game:
Welcome to Santo Ileso, a vibrant fictional city in the heart of the American SouthWest. In a world rife with crime, where lawless factions fight for power, a group of young friends embark on their own criminal venture, as they rise to the top in their bid to become Self Made.
Experience the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created; the unique sprawling world of Santo Ileso is the backdrop for a wild, larger than life sandbox of thrilling side hustles, criminal ventures and blockbuster missions, as you shoot, drive, and wingsuit your way to the top.
Key Features:
- Witness the Birth of The Saints - Play through an action blockbuster original story full of criminality, extraordinary scenes and signature surprises laced with humor.
- Discover the Weird, Wild, West -Dive in to Santo Ileso, the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever, spread across nine unique districts surrounded by the vast, majestic beauty of the Southwest Desert.
- Build Your Criminal Empire -Take over the city block by block, wage war against enemy factions and tighten your grip on the streets with ingenious criminal ventures.
- Fire Guns. LOTS of Guns - Shoot revolvers from the hip, fire and forget with a rocket launcher, or obliterate up close using melee heavyweights, complete with brutal takedowns. A vast variety of familiar and exotic weapons, all customizable, and all deadly fun.
- Take to the Streets and the Skies -Blast through urban and desert environments in any one of the cars, bikes, planes, helicopters, VTOLs, hoverbikes, hoverboards, go-karts or equip your wingsuit to swoop around.
- Unprecedented Customization - Create the Boss of your dreams, with the most extensive character customization suite ever seen in the series, then complete the look with incredible options for weapons and vehicles.
- Seamless Co-Op -Experience everything on offer with a friend at any time, via fully untethered drop-in / dropout co-op, skipping the need to take either of you out of the outlandish action. Play nice together, or play all new pranks on your team mate. After all, who's the Boss now.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Horizon Forbidden West delayed to February 2022 on PS4, PS5
- < PREVIOUS STORY: NVIDIA makes it official: Battlefield 2042 bundled with GeForce GPUs