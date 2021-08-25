New Saints Row Reboot has completely new cast, no Gat, Shaundi, Pierce

Volition's new Saints Row game features an entirely new cast of characters set in a colorful and chaotic Wild West gangland city.

The new Saints Row is here, but it's not exactly what you expected.

Volition today revealed its new Saints Row reboot at Gamescom, but it's entirely new game set in a new city with totally new characters. There's no iconic banter between Johnny Gat and Shaundi, for instance. Instead, your crew is Neenah, Eli and Kevin set in an origin story of the Saints gang. The game takes place in Santo Ileso, a colorful and chaotic modernized Wild West overrun by lawlessness and gang warfare.

Characters aside, the devs are going all out with the reboot. Santo Ileso is the largest and most dynamic playground ever featured in a Saints Row game. There's tons of unique weaponry (does that distinct purple "bat" make a comeback?) and players will enjoy features like seamless co-op with a crazy amount of customization for their own specific boss.

As we've predicted, the new Saints Row will release in early 2022--specifically on February 25, 2022 as a cross-gen game on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Check below for more info: