Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin sues NASA, suspending SpaceX's $2.9b contract

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has officially moved to sue NASA for its decision to award Elon Musk's SpaceX with a $2.9 billion contract.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Aug 23 2021 6:03 AM CDT
Blue Origin has been fighting tooth and nail since NASA decided it was going to award SpaceX with a $2.9 billion dollar contract for the construction of a new lunar lander.

Originally, NASA was planning on awarding two separate contracts, but according to the space agency, it only received a fraction of the budget it requested for the Artemis lunar landings, which resulted in only one contract being available. Blue Origin formally protested the decision, and the contract was paused for 95 days while the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) reviewed NASA's decision, eventually resulting in the GAO dismissing it.

After having its protest dismissed, Blue Origin has now filed a complaint against NASA with the US Court of Federal Claims, saying the lawsuit was "an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA's Human Landing System." Now, NASA has agreed to halt all construction to do with the contract with SpaceX, according to Reuters.

"In exchange for this temporary stay of work, all parties agreed to an expedited litigation schedule that concludes on Nov. 1. NASA officials are continuing to work with the Department of Justice to review the details of the case and look forward to a timely resolution of this matter", says NASA.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:entrepreneur.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

