17 high-level staff have left Blue Origin after a $2.9 billion fallout

After the fallout of NASA's lunar lander contract with SpaceX, Jeff Bezos' company Blue Origin has seen multiple top staff leave.

Published Mon, Aug 23 2021 4:03 AM CDT
A new report has revealed that Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has lost at least 17 top staffers after NASA awarded SpaceX with the lunar lander contract.

17 high-level staff have left Blue Origin after a $2.9 billion fallout 01 | TweakTown.com

Following up on the report of a top engineer from Blue Origin switching jerseys over to SpaceX, CNBC has reported that at least 17 top staffers that were working on Blue Origin's lunar lander project have left the company. The reported departure of the staffers has come after NASA awarded SpaceX with the $2.9 billion lunar lander contract that is for getting humans back on the moon by 2024.

CNBC also reports that among the staffers that left were key leaders and top engineers and that they left in the weeks after Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos took his spaceflight. Nitin Arora and Lauren Lyons, who were previously engineers at Blue Origin, have now announced work at Elon Musk's SpaceX and Firefly Aerospace. If you are interested in reading who departed the company, check out the list below.

  • New Shepard senior vice president Steve Bennett,
  • Chief of mission assurance Jeff Ashby (who retired)
  • National security sales director Scott Jacobs
  • New Glenn senior director Bob Ess
  • New Glenn first stage senior director Tod Byquist
  • New Glenn senior finance manager Bill Scammell
  • Senior manager of production testing Christopher Payne
  • New Shepard technical project manager Nate Chapman
  • Senior propulsion design engineer Dave Sanderson
  • Senior HLS human factors engineer Rachel Forman
  • BE-4 controller lead integration and testing engineer Jack Nelson
  • New Shepard lead avionics software engineer Huong Vo
  • BE-7 avionics hardware engineer Aaron Wang
  • Propulsion engineer Rex Gu
  • Rocket engine development engineer Gerry Hudak

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

