The new Saints Row is a reboot and not a sequel

Volition teases its new Saints Row game, which is apparently a reboot and not a fully-fledged series sequel like Saints Row V.

Published Fri, Aug 20 2021 5:38 PM CDT
The next Saints Row game will be revealed at Gamescom's Opening Night Live event this Wednesday, and it's not what we expected.

Volition's new Saints Row game isn't a sequel like Saints Row V, but a reboot of the hilarious crime-addled franchise. The developers teased the reboot on the Saints Row webpage but didn't make any major announcements or feature reveals--the team is saving that for the Gamescom event.

So when is the game coming out? Probably not until 2022. Neither Embracer nor Koch Media (Deep Silver's parent company) have disclosed any new info, and Embracer's latest financials don't give that many clues. In March 2021, Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors said FY2022 (ending March 2022) will be the company's best year, driven by "numerous significant releases towards the second half of the year."

This aligns with what Koch Media, the parent company of Deep Silver, said in another presentation:

"Notable organic growth expected in Games segments driven by significant product releases 2021 and beyond."

Gamescom's Opening Night Live stream begins at 2PM EST on Twitch.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

